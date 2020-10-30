facebook-cracks-down-on-the-use-of-‘save-our-children’-hashtag-because-it’s-been-overtaken-by-qanon

Facebook is cracking down on the ‘save our children’ hashtag after it was used by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory, the social network said on Friday.

‘Earlier this week, we stepped up how we enforce our rules against QAnon on pages, events, and groups,’ a spokesperson for Facebook told DailyMail.com.

‘Starting today, we’re limiting the distribution of the “save our children” hashtag given we’ve found that content tied to it is now associated with QAnon.’

‘When people search for it, they will now see the credible child safety resources.’

Facebook users can still enter the hashtag, but they will not be able to see aggregated results of posts incorporating the hashtag.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced that it was banning QAnon across its platforms, which includes its group pages as well as Instagram.

QAnon is the baseless conspiracy theory that paints President Donald Trump as a secret warrior against a supposed child-trafficking ring run by celebrities and ‘deep state’ government officials.

People march during a ‘Save the Children’ rally outside the Capitol building in St Paul, Minnesota, on August 22. Hundreds of rallies around the country, meant to decry human trafficking and pedophilia, are scheduled for today, some of which have been linked to social media accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy

The theory holds that Trump will finally emerge victorious on a day of reckoning known as ‘The Storm’, when thousands of people said to belong to this pedophile ring, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and George Soros, will be arrested and executed.

Alphabet-owned YouTube has also banned QAnon, while Twitter has purged tens of thousands of QAnon-linked accounts.

Before banning QAnon in early October, Facebook launched an earlier crackdown on QAnon-linked groups that ‘discussed potential violence.’

QAnon followers circumvented the ban by using the ‘save our children’ hashtag.

For now, the restrictions will not apply to ‘save the children,’ which is also the name of a United Kingdom-based children’s charity that operates worldwide.

After the ‘save our children’ hashtag went viral this past summer, the Save the Children Federation released a statement seeking to put a distance between the charity and the QAnon-linked trend.

‘Our name in hashtag form has been experiencing unusually high volumes and causing confusion among our supporters and the general public,’ the organization wrote in August.

‘In the United States, Save the Children is the sole owner of the registered trademark “Save the Children.”

‘While people may choose to use our organization’s name as a hashtag to make their point on different issues, we are not affiliated or associated with any of these campaigns.’

Facebook on Friday announced that it was cracking down on the hashtag ‘save our children’ after it was used by QAnon supporters to circumvent an earlier ban on the conspiracy theory by the social network

The latest crackdown comes in response to the growing popularity of the fringe online movement.

Mentions of #SavetheChildren on Twitter began climbing in June and peaked in August when the hashtag was used more than 800,000 times during the first week of that month, according to an analysis by the media intelligence firm Zignal Labs conducted for The Associated Press.

The movement gained popularity as posts about QAnon spiked on Facebook and Instagram this year, prompting millions of likes, shares and comments on the platforms, a separate AP review of public social media posts found.

Some social media users have been introduced to QAnon through posts about child sex trafficking that use #SavetheChildren.

Facebook and Instagram tried to squelch those QAnon recruitment efforts last month by directing people who search for #SavetheChildren to the official website for the humanitarian organization.

But the connections among ‘Save the Children,’ QAnon, and Trump still permeate social media.

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts regularly use #SavetheChildren to promote memes and conspiracy theories about Democrats.

One such Instagram post that was liked nearly 12,000 times includes pictures of Obama, his wife Michelle, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It asks: ‘How much would you pay-per-view to see the FBI raid their homes and take them out in handcuffs at 3 a.m.’

A video viewed more than 5,000 times on a QAnon account features images of Trump giving a thumbs up to the #SavetheChildren and photos of abused women, with dramatic music in the background.