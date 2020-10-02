Facebook Lover Stabs Boyfriend, Watches him Die for 9 Hours (Photos)

A young lady identified as Sandra Doo on Facebook has been accused of stabbing her lover, Lekke Terkaa to death in Benue state during a heated argument.

The deceased’s sister, Winnie Wang posted the photos of the victim and his alleged girl friend who stabbed him and watched him struggle for about 7-9 hours before giving up the ghost, the suspects of the crime are said to be two in number.

Read Winnie’s post below;

“Please Facebook users, be careful with this devil in human form. She stabbed my brother to death, she stood and watched him die in pain, he struggled for over 7 to 9 hours before dying and this devil stood right there watching the guy she claimed she loves die in pain and slowly.”

“Be careful of these girls you date nowadays because you don’t know who is really human amongst them.

“My God of vengeance will not let this evil act go just like dat. He must revenge for my brother.”

