fake-heiress-who-scammed-new-york-society-begs-random-people-to-stop-visiting-her-in-jail 

By Sophie Tanno For Dailymail.com

Published: 05:25 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 05:31 EDT, 28 October 2020

Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress who swindled the high society elite of Manhattan, has taken a stand against the supposed stream of random visitors she receives in jail.

Sorokin is serving 4 to 12 years in state prison, and has been fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000 for defrauding New York hotels and wealthy acquaintances.

She took to Instagram on Monday to write a fiery post telling members of the public to stop visiting her in jail unannounced because it is ‘interfering with her sleeping schedule’ and that she is ‘kind of busy’.

Sorokin was able to gain access to the social media platform despite being behind bars.

Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, during her trial at New York State Supreme Court in April

‘Please do not show up here unannounced,’ the 29-year-old wrote.

‘I am not making the same mistake of not checking the visitor’s identity again, and I won’t be accepting visits from names I don’t recognize.

‘I’m kind of busy, and showing up here at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning/New Year’s Day/any day is not the way!

‘All you’re achieving by coming here is wasting your time and interfering with my sleeping schedule.’

She added that she had not ‘gotten fat’ or ‘shaved her head’.

‘And no, I’m not lonely or in dire need of your company,’ she wrote.

‘And if you did happen to get in touch with me in the past but I didn’t explicitly say “I want you to come see me”, it means I don’t want you to come see me.’

Anna Sorokin during her grand larceny trial at New York State Supreme Court, in New York

Anna Delvey a.k.a. Anna Sorokin during her trip to Morocco. Sorokin is serving 4 to 12 years in state prison

Sorokin is currently incarcerated at Albion Correctional Facility, a medium-security facility in upstate New York, and is eligible for release as soon as February 15, 2021 — but faces deportation to Germany upon her release.

Last year, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it had lodged a detainer request for Sorokin in New York and planned to deport her due to a visa overstay.

Sorokin was born in Russia but is a German citizen, after her family moved there when she was a teenager.

In April of last year, Sorokin was convicted of multiple counts of attempted grand larceny, theft of services, and larceny in the second degree for defrauding New York hotels and wealthy acquaintances.

She was sentenced to serve 4 to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000, and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

Prosecutors said Sorokin lived out of ritzy hotels on an overdrawn account

Her tale is the subject of television series now under development at HBO and Netflix.

During the month-long trial, jurors were told how Sorokin lived in luxury New York hotel rooms that she couldn’t afford, promised a friend an all-expenses trip to Morocco and then stiffed her with the $62,000 bill and peddled bogus bank statements in her quest for a $22 million loan for a private arts club.

Prosecutors portrayed Sorokin as a profligate con artist, while her lawyer insisted she was an aspiring businesswoman taken in by New York’s extravagance.