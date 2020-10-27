falana,-utomi,-others-flay-ethnic-twist-to-lekki-mayhem

Pat Utomi. Photo: THEINTERVIEW

The National Christian Elders’ Forum (NCEF) has urged the ethnic nationalities to renegotiate the corporate existence of Nigeria to avert future calamities, insisting that the unjust and sectional political structure left behind by the colonialists is no longer sustainable.

In a communiqué issued by the chairman, Solomon Asemota (SAN), and secretary, Bosun Emmanuel, after an emergency meeting yesterday, the group said the #EndSARS protests echoed the urgency for state police to ensure adequate and effective security nationwide.

“The socio-cultural groups should commence arrangements for such negotiation without waiting for government. Their decisions should be handed over to their legislators to implement,” they pointed out, adding that anything to the contrary would imply that centrally-controlled police is desired by the government to continue providing state cover for marauding Fulani herdsmen, kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists.

They advised that structures should be put in place to ensure that governors do not solely appoint police commissioners or have the power to unilaterally remove them, to deepen professionalism.

Urging calm and prayer, NCEF demanded an extensive probe by the National Assembly into the causes of death and destruction that trailed the demonstrations, including inviting the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai; President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other relevant officials to testify publicly.

IJAW Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide also demands resource control, restructuring of the country, end to military brutality, and occupation of the Niger Delta.

A statement signed by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute an independent judicial panel of inquiry into the killings at Lekki and other parts of the country, and punish the culpable.

The youths expressed dissatisfaction in the way the Federal Government handled the protests, which resulted in the loss of lives across the country.

IYC said it would not tolerate any secessionist group, in the guise of EndSARS protest, to cause havoc in the Niger Delta region.