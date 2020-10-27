falz-prays-for-‘much-better-tomorrow’-as-he-celebrates-30th-birthday

Falz aka Folarin Falana celebrates his 30th birthday amidst the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Nigerian rapper and actor, Falz, clocked 30 today.

The lawyer, activist, and entertainer has endeared himself to young Nigerians more than his comedic or usual sense. Two weeks ago, alongside fellow singer Runtown, he hit the streets (the spark that ignited the demonstrations across the nation) for the #EndSARS protest, the most recent effort to make the Nigerian government address the incessant police brutality against the youth.

He also leveraged on him being one of the most recognizable faces in the social media space to educate other citizens on their constitutional rights in which he tagged “Knowledge is power.” His first educational video focused on “holding public servants accountable. They are in office to serve us and not the other way round.”

The multiple award-winning actor is spending his birthday as an observer at the Lagos Judicial Panel of Enquiry, alongside journalists and other neutral observers. The NBA President, Olumide Apata, is also in attendance.

In his birthday tweet, he said, “It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate.

I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years.

I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home 🙏🏽

Falz also called ‘Falz the Bahd Guy’ is the stage name of Folarin Falana, son of Nigeria’s senior advocate, Femi Falana. Falz is a Nigerian actor, rapper, and songwriter who owns Bahd Guys Records.