falz-turns-30-with-a-prayer-for-nigeria

Falz | Image from @falzthebhadguy on Instagram

Nigerian rapper and singer Folarin Falana better known as Falz TheBhadGuy is a year older today and he has expressed mixed feelings about it.

The “Talk” crooner in an Instagram post to celebrate the big 30 reflected on the recent happenings in the country.

Accoridng to him, he prays for a better tomorrow for the country and also prays that Nigeria can become a place where he can truly call home.

He shared a picture of himself and wrote:

“Mixed feelings. It has been a week since we lost our brave soldiers at the toll gate. I have also now officially been on this earth for 30 years. I pray for a much better tomorrow. I pray for a Nigeria that I can truly be proud to call home 🙏🏽”

Falz who was an active protester during the #EndSARS protests that held for weeks in Nigeria also wrote an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the open letter, Falz requested a reconstitution of the governing council of the National Human Rights Commission.

The “Hypocrite” hitmaker stated that reconstituting the governing council it will be a step in the right direction in the quest for a genuine Police reform in Nigeria.

The #EndSARS protests sought to put an end to police brutality in the country as well as the excesses of the Special Anti-Roberry Squad (SARS) of the police unit.

For years, operatives of SARS have been accused of extortion, harassment, youth profiling, extra judicial killings among other vices.

The agittations of the people led the federal government to announce that the controversial police unit has been disbanded.

The government also announced a new unit, Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT), which many also kicked against. Acusing the government of simply changing the name of the unit.

Falz in a recent chat with CNN’s Christine Amanpour spoke about the protests and the ensuing lost of lives and properties.

Speaking about the start of the protest, he said:

“Myself and another artist, Runtown, we had shared on our Twitter handles that we were going to do a walk, a peaceful protest against all forms of police brutality. We did that with the hashtag #EndSars. The hashtag was already in existence. It was a big thing on social media but nobody had gone to do it physically, so we decided to go a step further.”

When asked if he was afraid for his life, Falz replied: