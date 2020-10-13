Family decries member’s disappearance

By Kunle Akinrinade

Six years after his disappearance without trace, the family of a man, Remigius Obi Agwunobi, has lamented the situation.

Agwunobi was said to have been declared missing after he escaped a deadly lynching at Isu Njaba in Imo State by an irate mob for alleged sodomy in 2009.

The Nation learnt that about 30 youths armed to the teeth returned a few days ago to threaten Agwunobi’s wife, children and siblings following unconfirmed information of his return in the community.

One of his siblings, Mr. Uchenna Okoroafor said: “Our brother (Agwunobi) was accused of being a homosexual and managed to escape being killed by an angry mob in 2009 at IsuNjaba, Imo State.

“The mob numbering 20 penultimate Monday again stormed our family house at Isu Njaba asking for the whereabouts of our brother (Agwunobi). They left after making a fruitless search of the building and went to a neighbouring village where his wife and children were staying, and threatened their lives.

“We have not seen him since the attack on his life in 2009. We had made public announcement in print and electronic media and visited several police stations to no avail. We fear that his attackers might still come back to terrorise our family, hence, we decided to cry out.”

The law which proscribed same-sex intercourse and marriage came into force in 2013. It forbids same-sex relationships and marriage with long prison terms for offenders.