family-institutes-1billion-charge-against-police-over-murder-of-p-harcourt-musician

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The family of 20-year-old Chibuike Daniel Dominic, aka Sleek, a Port Harcourt based musician, who was killed by a cop in Elelewo axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, has dragged the Nigeria Police to court for killing of their son.

Lawyer to the family, Barr. Noble Njoku, said the application which was filed on Oct. 16th 2020, via an Originating motion of Fundamental Human Rights is among others, asking for “A declaration that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio/Akpor L.GA Rivers State by the Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful”.

The suit further wants the court to declare that the continuous refusal of the Nigeria Police to arraign and prosecute the killer contravened Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu’s right to fair hearing.

Njoku said that the suit is seeking for an order of the Court awarding the sum of One Billion Naira (1,000,000,000.00) to the family of Late Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu as damages for the unlawful killing. The date and Court for the hearing are to fixed next week.

Recall that four police officers from the anti-kidnapping unit of the Rivers State Police Command and one sergeant attached to a supermarket have been detained for shooting 20-year-old Chibuike Daniel Dominic, aka Sleek.

It would also be recalled that the Spokesman of the State Police Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, had said the officers had been moved to the state CID for further investigation.