Family of Tracey Lynn Rieker say she would not drive into lake intentionally

The family of missing Florida mother Tracey Lynn Rieker, whose body was found in her submerged SUV in a lake over the weekend, say they don’t believe she drove into the water intentionally.

Mother-of-four Tracey Lynn Rieker, 44, went missing in the early hours of September 30 in Venice, Florida, leaving behind her wallet and phone.

Ten days later on Saturday October 10 around 11.45am her body was found inside her Nissan Xterra vehicle in a lake less than a mile from her home.

On Monday Rieker’s autopsy took place in Sarasota but the manner of death has not be revealed due to the ongoing investigation.

‘I think that she was confused and I do not think it was intentional, due to either her lack of sleep and the mindset that that would cause. I don’t believe she thought she was driving into a lake,’ Tracey’s husband Christian Rieker said, according to the Venice Gondolier.

The family of missing Florida mother Tracey Lynn Rieker, whose body was found in her submerged SUV in a lake on Saturday, say they don’t believe she drove into the water intentionally

‘I don’t believe she thought she was driving into a lake,’ Tracey’s husband Christian Rieker said Tuesday. Tracey’s 17-year-old daughter Cassie Studli said: ‘It doesn’t feel real’ on her mother’s death. Christian Rieker and Cassie pictured together above

Tracey Rieker went missing in the early hours of September 30 in Venice, Florida, leaving behind her wallet and phone. Ten days later on Saturday October 10 around 11.45am her body was found inside her Nissan Xterra vehicle in a lake less than a mile from her home

On Tuesday Christian Rieker and Tracey’s 17-year-old daughter Cassie Studli revealed Tracey had gone out the day before she vanished to preach at Bradenton Beach.

‘She had gone to the beach to proselytize the day before to talk about God. We talked to her about how worried we were when she did that, so we asked her to not do that again,’ Christian said.

But the next day she left the house around 3am.

At first they thought she’d gone out to preach again then noticed that some of the Christmas plates and other decorations were missing.

Tracey had become deeply religious in the months leading up to her death.

Her husband noted she had been in the middle of a fasting regiment for a National Day of Prayer on September 26 and kept it going through the weekend. She had also started studying the Bible up to eight hours a day.

Her family became concerned when she started to throw away Halloween and Christmas decorates she had for years, claiming they were based on pagan holidays. She even wanted to dispose of a Halloween tree that doubled as a celebration for her daughter Cassie, who was born on October 31.

Tracey and Christian first met online in 2013 and got married two years later on May 5, 2015 in New Hampshire

Tracey and Christian pictured above with her kids from previous relationships in 2017

In addition to becoming more religious, Tracey wasn’t sleeping or eating normally prior to her death.

After realizing Tracey was gone, the panicked family members reached out to some friends before contacting authorities who were responsive, even though she hadn’t been missing for 24 hours at the time.

The following morning Christian posted about Tracey missing on Facebook and thousands of people became involved digitally and in person in the search for her, setting up drones, checking parks and beaches.

On Saturday the family was heartbroken to learn Tracey was found dead in a lake less than a mile from their family’s home.

Her body was found in her SUV submerged in a lake in the Toscana Isles on Saturday October 10

No one knows what happened that led up to her death.

‘I was just thinking the worst – and I had no idea that the worst had already happened,’ her daughter Cassie said.

‘It still doesn’t feel real,’ she added.

Tracey’s best friend Raysha Harris, of San Antonio, Texas, said she knew something was wrong on September 30 when her mother notified her that Tracey hadn’t posted a sunrise photo, which was a tradition for her.

‘It was so unlike her. It wasn’t like Tracey to just walk off without her stuff,’ Harris said.

She thinks the incident might have something to do with her extended fasting and stressors in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The only thing I think is she fell asleep behind the wheel,’ Harris said.

‘Tracey just overcame all obstacles in life; she was dealt a raw deal in the early part of her life,’ Christian said.

‘I was just thinking the worst – and I had no idea that the worst had already happened,’ her daughter Cassie said. ‘It still doesn’t feel real,’ she added. Cassie pictured above with Tracey and Christian

She was in foster care from the age of five and was shunted from ‘home-to-home-to-home’ and experienced a variety of abuses and traumas, but never let them determine her outlook.

‘She overcame all of that and had a beautiful life, and touched hundreds and thousands of people’s life through her kindness,’ Christian said.

Tracey and Christian first met online in 2013 and got married two years later on May 5, 2015 in New Hampshire.

He said that she graduated from college and always wanted to have a family that she lacked in her early life.

‘No matter what came down that track of fate, she would overcome it and would work toward the goal of having a happy life and awesome family — and she was very successful at it,’ he said.

She had four children from previous relationships: Christian, 19; Cassie, 17; Bella, 13 and Brady, 11.

‘She overcame one of the worst hands anyone could be dealt and she overcame so much and brought so much joy — and we are happy to be a part of her journey,’ Christian said.

Venice Police say a toxicity screen is underway and could take six to eight weeks.