family-reveals-the-‘hurtful’-anonymous-letter-from-neighbors-about-their-autistic-daughter

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:06 EDT, 23 October 2020 | Updated: 15:32 EDT, 23 October 2020

A California family received a ‘hurtful’ complaint from their neighbors about their six-year-old daughter, who is living with non-verbal autism.

The anonymous letter was simply signed ‘neighbors’ when it arrived in the mail at the Newton’s family home in El Dorado Hills, California, on Sunday.

The subject, according to Monica Newton, was about her young daughter Kayla, who expresses herself through shouts, noises, and gestures. Kayla enjoys spending time outdoors with her family and lollipops.

‘It’s a way for her to get out her energy and for her to relax. These noises calm her,’ Monica told CBS 13.

Neighbors sent a ‘hurtful’ anonymous letter to the Newton family (pictured) this week in El Dorado Hills, California

The letter said Kayla’s time outdoors and the ‘distressing sound[s]’ made it hard for neighbors to work from home.

‘As you may or may not be aware, many of us are being affected by your daughter’s long periods of shrieking throughout the day,’ the letter said.

‘Please know that we have empathy for you in this very difficult situation. Unfortunately, we are quite disturbed by this as it has a very real impact on our peace and quiet, as well as the enjoyment of our backyards.’

The Newton’s, who’ve lived in the El Dorado Hills community for three years, were taken aback and saddened by the letter.

‘It’s very hurtful to read that stuff. This is our child. If we could help her we would,’ she told CBS 13.

Pictured: the anonymous letter sent to the Newton family on Sunday

Monica Newton (right), pictured with Kayla (left): ‘It’s very hurtful to read that stuff. This is our child. If we could help her we would’

Kayla Newton (left), who lives with non-verbal autism, communicates through noises and gestures

Monica added that she feels pain for her daughter, who’s spent hours in therapy searching for ways to speak. Going outdoors and expressing herself is Kayla’s opportunity for freedom.

‘For somebody to say that she’s shrieking and it’s ruining their life, what about her life? What about her? She’s a freaking child, she’s six years old,’ Monica said.

The family told CBS 13 that they will navigate the situation with the skills they’ve learned over several years.

‘There’s a whole world that people don’t see [that] parents like us experience day to day.’ Kevin Newton told CBS 13.

The Newton family said that they don’t believe the complaint came from any immediate neighbors. They added that they’re doing the best they can amid a pandemic.