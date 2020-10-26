family-seeks-justice-for-67-year-old-widow-burnt-to-death

Two weeks after a 67-year-old widow, Mrs Josephine Isiza, was burned beyond recognition by unknown hoodlums in Abavo, Ika North East Local Government area of Delta State, the police are yet to commence investigation as the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovughagbogaya, said the command is not aware of the incident.







The Guardian gathered that the hoodlums carried out the act on October 9 at the deceased’s residence, the family home of Isiza in Abavo kingdom, which was also burnt down.







Narrating how her mother was killed, Vera Isiza said she had a discussion with her on phone few minutes before she was killed.







Vera said: “I called my mother to discuss some vital family issues with her, but with her response, I ended the call because I sensed she might be very tired. Before I ended the call, she told me that she would come to our family house along Deeper Life Road in Boji-Boji, where I reside with my other siblings.







“But after about 30 minutes, my instinct told me to call her again, so that I could tell her what I wanted both of us to discuss the following morning. Then I put a call across to her for the second time.







“Immediately she picked the call, what I started hearing was her screaming for help. I tried all I could to reach out to my relations at Abavo for them to go to our family house to see what was wrong with her, but all efforts to reach them failed. It was the next morning that we found my mother’s burnt corpse and the razed building.”







She added that during the lockdown in April, some boys attempted to kill her mother, as she was attacked in the same house early in the morning, but the community’s vigilance group rescued her and arrested the suspects.







She, therefore, called on the police to help fish out the hoodlums for prosecution so that her mother, whose charred body had since been buried, could rest.

