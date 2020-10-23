family-seeks-justice-for-butcher-allegedly-‘murdered’-by-dpo-in-ogun

By Precious Igbonwelundu

The family of a butcher. Felix Oladokun allegedly murdered by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Atan in Ogun State during the #ENDSARS protests on Wednesday have cried out for justice.

The DPO, Sikiru Olugbenga, the family said, opened fire on protesters at Atan Agbara junction in a bid to disperse them but stray bullet unfortunately hit Oladokun who was running an errand on a motorcycle on the neck, killing him on the spot.

They alleged that rather than apologise to the family for killing their son, the DPO labelled him a suspected armed robber, a claim they were not willing to led slide.

Condemning the labelling of his son at their 2, Olaniyi Avenue, Oluyomi, Palace Road, Atan Ota Ogun State, the deceased’s father, Amos Oladokun said Felix was only running an errand and was not even part of the protest.

He said his son was sent to go and collect money from clients was hit on the neck by stray bullet from the police, appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IG) and the Governor of Ogun State to investigate the death of his son and bring the culprits to justice.

“My son, Oluwadamilare is never a criminal. He’s a butcher like myself before I was called to serve God. He was calm and had respect for everyone. You can ask people here about him and they will tell you he’s not a troublemaker.

“I was surprised when the DPO referred to my son as suspected armed robber. I want the IGP and the Governor to investigate this matter because I want justice for my 26-year-old son who was murdered at his prime. My son can never die in vain, justice must prevail,” said Oladukun, an evangelist.

Similarly, the deceased’s inconsolable mother, Mrs. Dorcas Oladokun was still shocked over the death of her son.

Noting that he was the breadwinner of the family and had great plans for his future, the mother said she was disappointed the police could label her son a suspected armed robber insisting he was never part of the protest.Some members of the Christ Gospel Witness Church who visited the family described the deceased as a gentleman whose death has left huge pain in their hearts.

One Oluwadamilola said: “Damilare was a committed Christian and a gentleman. He was a member of the Boy’s Scout of Nigeria. He went about his business and avoided trouble. How can they label him an armed robber? What did he steal? The police should be honest and tell the world where he was shot.”

Also, butchers at the Atan Ota slaughter house dismissed claims by the police that the deceased was a criminal and took part in the protests that led to attacks on the Atan Divisional Headquarters.

However, the Ogun Police Command described the claims as complete falsehood insisting that Oladokun took part in the protest that led to the death of Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) Augestine Ogbeche.

Spokesman for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “What they are saying is complete lie. He was one of those who went to police station to burn it down and they killed the DCO, Augestine Ogbeche. The DCO was due for retirement in four months and they just killed him like that for doing his job. Does he not have a family? Who will console his own family?

“At the moment, the DPO, Sikuru Olugbenga is critically injured. They burnt down the Atan Police Station and carted away arms and ammunition.”