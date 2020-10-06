Fani Kayode to Trump: Tear that mask, come out boldly, face your enemies

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, Tuesday advised the United states President, Donald Trump to remove the mask on his face and challenge his enemies.

Trump was tested positive to covid-19, and had since been receiving treatment from his doctors.

Responding about 22 hours ago, Trump said: “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M”.

Continuing, Donald advised the general public not to be afraid of covid-19, noting that US has developed under his administration following the manufacturing of great drugs.

His words: Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Fast forward to Tuesday, Fani advised Trump to conquer his enemies and retake the presidency.

Fani’s words: “Tear off that mask, come out boldly and face your enemies with strength and courage! Be the lion and the warrior that you have always been and fear God alone!

That is my kind of man: go forth and conquer. The Presidency is yours in November: the Lord wills it!”

Vanguard