Fans of The Haunting Of Bly Manor cotton on that Uncle Henry is ‘the kid from E.T.’

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline

Published: 05:25 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 06:00 EDT, 20 October 2020

Those who watched The Haunting Of Hill House two years ago were beside themselves when they realised one of the lead actors was in fact Elliott, the little boy from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.

And a new batch of viewers have had the same revelation as they watch Hill House follow-up on Netflix, The Haunting Of Bly Manor.

Henry Thomas – who starred as 10-year-old Elliott, befriended by the cute titular alien abandoned on Earth – is now 49.

‘THAT’S where I know him from!’ Fans of The Haunting Of Bly Manor have cottoned on to the fact that Uncle Henry is ‘the kid from E.T.’ [pictured in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 classic]

The actor seems to be keeping to his supernatural roots.

In The Haunting Of Hill House he played patriarch Hugh Crain whose wife goes mad when they move into a new home, plagued by ghosts, with their four children.

In The Haunting Of Bly Manor – which is by the same creative team but a different story, with actors returning to play new characters – he plays Henry Wingrave, the uncle of the two children of the house.

Uncle Henry recruits a nanny to live at Bly and care for children Flora and Miles, while he continues to work in London and stay away from the house, which is also haunted.

Bly Manor: In The Haunting Of Bly Manor he plays Henry Wingrave, the uncle of the two children of the house

Hill House: In The Haunting Of Hill House he played patriarch Hugh Crain whose wife goes mad when they move into a new home, plagued by ghosts, with their four children

Fans have taken a while to put two and two together, taking to Twitter to share their findings.

‘I was today years old when I found out that Henry Wingrave from Bly Manor is Elliot from E.T.’ one wrote.

Another penned: ‘I was really stinking proud of myself for recognizing the uncle in Bly Manor is Elliot from E.T.’

Another posted: ‘Just realised Henry from The Haunting of Bly Manor is Elliot from E.T. It’s been quite the day.’

‘Way to feel old. Can’t believe Henry from the dreadful Haunting of Bly Manor is also Elliot from ET. #TimeFlies,’ another unimpressed viewer wrote.

Back in the day: He starred as 10-year-old Elliott, befriended by the cute titular alien abandoned on Earth

Longstanding star: Henry Thomas is now 49 and has seemingly stuck to his supernatural roots

Epiphany! Fans have taken a while to put two and two together, taking to Twitter to share their findings

This follows viewers realising that ‘creepy’ little girl Flora is also the voice of kids TV character, Peppa Pig.

The drama, loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn Of The Screw, sees British actress Amelie Bea Smith, nine, play young Flora Wingrave, whose precocious nature and several chilling warnings has ignited fear among fans.

But showing her range, it was revealed that Amelie also voices the lovable pig Peppa, taking over the role from Harley Bird in Janaury 2020.

Multi-talented: Fans of new Netflix sensation, The Haunting of Bly Manor have been left rolling in the aisles after realising ‘creepy’ little girl Flora is also the voice of kids TV show, Peppa Pig

Here she is: Flora Wingrave actress Amelie Bea Smith, nine, also voices the lovable pig Peppa, taking over the role from Harley Bird in Janaury 2020

One shocked fan wrote: ‘LMAOO Flora from haunting of bly manor is the voice actress for peppa pig and I can’t unhear it now

Another wrote: ‘I was not prepared for the revelation that the creepy little girl in The Haunting of Bly Manor is the voice of Peppa Pig’ while a third wrote: ‘omg the girl who plays flora in haunting of bly manor is peppa pig.’

Another wrote: ‘The little girl from The Haunting of Bly Manor is also the new voice of Peppa Pig.. Always knew Peppa was creepy.’

One more amused fan wrote: ‘Started the Haunting of Bly Manor and the only uncanny thing about it so far is that Amelie Smith makes it seem like Peppa Pig is in the house with them

Another viewer typed: ‘Past few nights been watching a couple episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor… the Mrs has ruined it but telling me the little girl is the voice of peppa pig and now I can’t unhear it!’