Farmer urges govt to curb ravaging herdsmen 

A female young farmer and Coordinator of Oyo Young Agropreneur, Miss Ibukunoluwa Tubi, on Monday, urged governments at all levels, especially in the state, to protect lives and farmlands of farmers from being ravaged by herdsmen.

Miss Tubi emphasized that unless there is adequate security for young farmers and their farms, the fortune of the sector would nosedive.

Tubi pointed out that insecurity would discourage young Nigerians to go into agriculture.

She said: “Fulani herdsmen should be curbed and more insurance policies to de-risk agribusiness should be encouraged,” Tubi emphasised.

She stressed that unemployment could only be tackled by sustainable agricultural practices.

She also harped on the need to train young Nigerians on modern ways of agriculture and agri-business.