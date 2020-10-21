farmers/herders’-clash:-ruler-seeks-peace

Our Reporter

THE Hama Bachama of Bachama kingdom in Adamawa State, Dr Daniel Ismail, has called for peace between farmers and herdsmen for development of his domain.

Ismail spoke in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Bachama, Mr Anselm Kyauta, on Tuesday in Yola.

The monarch said attacks on farmers by suspected herdsmen had become an issue that required government’s attention.

Ismail decried cases of grazing on farms by suspected armed herdsmen, saying despite efforts by leaders to address clashes in Numan, Lamurde and Demsa, attacks and killings persist.

”Recently, two people were attacked and one of them killed by suspected herdsmen.

“I and my colleagues, Hama Bata and Alhafu Teneke, held discussions with the leadership of the Fulani and the Bachama/Batta communities to find a lasting solution to the problem…’’

The ruler appealed to parties to work together. Police spokesman confirmed the killing of one person by unknown gunmen.