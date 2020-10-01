Farombi engages golfers on benefits of mobile health app

Former lady captain of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), Dr Temitope Farombi, has highlighted the many benefits derivable by sports men and women, especially golfers, from a new mobile application tagged ‘Ohealth.’

Speaking during a health talk held as part of sendforth programmes for outgoing IGC Captain, Col Ade Sunmonu, the neurologist, who is a consultant with University College Hospital (UCH), said she couldn’t do without playing golf despite the cumbersome nature of her job, adding that golf is a good way to exercise both mind and body. She urged golfers to embrace the new normal after the pandemic outbreak and tap into big opportunities in information technology.

The medical practitioner said playing the game is not the only way to reduce stress and anxiety, adding that simply walking across a beautiful golf course can alleviate negative thoughts and feelings.

She reiterated that Ohealth, which she produced, is an online application that bridges the gap between doctors and patients. “The essence is to bridge this gap between the doctor and the patient such that if you need instant medical advice or consultation, you can do it at the comfort of your home or anywhere, including a golf course for a token on your phone.

“The COVID-19 pandemic actually widened the need for this because many people find it difficult to go out to see doctors due to restrictions; so with this kind of facility, they can easily reach their physician. We even have surgeons readily available on the app. A patient can book to see them without going out,” she said.

On the importance to golfers, she added, “let’s assume a golfer is playing and something happens on the course, you can instantly reach a doctor right on the course via your phone to give you a first aid before going to the hospital.

“We have orthopedics that can be reached immediately… let’s assume somebody sprains his leg or waist while swinging, you can book a session with an orthopedic surgeon and he will tell you what to do immediately to mitigate further harm or further injury before going to see a doctor.

“Golf is a game of minimal contact, but it is also a game in which players are not putting their bodies under mass amounts of stress like in squash, racquetball, tennis, or basketball; and due to the low risk of injury provided by golf, players of all ages can play the game. But of course, golfers can sustain injuries. Pulled muscles from swinging, sprained ankles from taking a wrong step and sore body parts do occur no matter how healthy you are and that is where this telemedicine application is quite important.”





