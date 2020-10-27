Fashola discovers strange camera at Lekki Tollgate

More intrigues have trailed the reported shootings in the Lekki area of Lagos state after the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola discovered a camera at the Lekki tollgate. Fashola was reported to have discovered the camera on Sunday, October 25, during an on-the-spot assessment at the tollgate. The minister was said to have picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for forensic analysis and further investigation. He however asserted that the camera must have been planted by some subversive elements prior to the reported shootings, for ulterior motives.

Like this: Like Loading...