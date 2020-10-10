World News Fatal Shooting in Denver Amid Dueling Protests, Police Say By Concepcion de Leon 10 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 It was not immediately clear if the shooting was connected to the opposing rallies by far-right and far-left activists. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments