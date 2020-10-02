Father Cuts off Man’s Leg for Defiling His 6-Month-old Baby (Photos)

An aggrieved father has been arrested for chopping the leg of a 36-year-old who allegedly defiled his 6-month-old baby in Benin, Edo State.

According to activist Prince Gwamnishu, the father allegedly caught the suspect while inserting his finger in his baby’s private part. He was, however, arrested for taking laws into his hand, while the suspect is receiving treatment at the hospital.

When visited, the dad revealed that he attacked the suspect out of annoyance and pleaded that charge of defilement filed against the suspect, be withdrawn, so that he can also regain his freedom. Mr. Gwamnishu is, however opposed to the idea.

see some reactions below;

Adedayo Sarumi That’s cowardice and inhumane of the victim’s father… Firstly, you go with a baton to the head to make him unconscious, then you take machete and cut of his fingers and toes then you draw map of Nigeria with cutlass on his face then you electrocute him to death.

Like this: Like Loading...