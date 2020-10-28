Father On The Run After Beheading Daughter For Rituals In Osun

A father has left members of his community in shock after beheading his daughter and fleeing.

He has since been declared wanted by the police in Osun state after he went to his grandmother’s home, beheading his daughter in the process.

It is believed that the motive behind his action was for money ritual purposes.

It was gathered that Albert Olaposi, 25, reportedly killed his daughter Mercy on Monday at his mother’s home at Oke-Elu in Aiyedaade Local Government Area of the state.

Mercy lived with her grandmother at Oke-Elu area while her father lives at Oke-Oje.

In the wee hours of Monday, Olaposi went to his mother’s house where he allegedly killed his daughter as his mother cried for help.

Before neighbours got to the scene, Olaposi had fled.

A resident of the area identified as Isaac Grace told The Nation that she heard the grandmother’s cry for help. Before neighbours could get to the scene, Albert had beheaded his daughter and fled the scene.

“The police were informed and they took the body of his daughter to their station in Gbongan before it was deposited at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife morgue.”

Police spokesperson Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying, “The police have declared Albert wanted over the incident.”

