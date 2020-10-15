Dr Anthony Fauci says letting Covid-19 spread to achieve herd immunity is ‘ridiculous’ and ‘nonsense’ as infections in the United States reach a two-month high and cases continue to spike in the Midwest.

Fauci, who is the top infectious disease expert in the US, made the comments on Good Morning America on Thursday when asked about the anti-lockdown Great Barrington Declaration that was published earlier this week.

The declaration, which was written by experts at Oxford, Harvard and Stanford universities, calls for the protection of people most at risk of dying from Covid-19 while the rest of the population returns to life as normal and eventually achieve herd immunity.

Fauci said parts of the declaration are ‘fooling people’ because certain elements are indisputably favorable, including not wanting a second lockdown and the need to protect the vulnerable.

He argued, however, that it hides the fact that 30 percent of the population have underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to the more serious outcomes of the virus.

Dr Anthony Fauci argued on Thursday that letting Covid-19 spread in the United States to achieve herd immunity is ‘ridiculous’ as infections in the United States reach a two-month high

More than 59,000 cases were reported on Wednesday – a toll not seen since mid-August. About 19 states, mostly in the Midwest, have seen record increases in new cases so far in October

‘This idea that we have the power to protect the vulnerable is total nonsense because history has shown that’s not the case,’ Fauci said.

‘If you just let things rip and let the infection go – no masks, crowds – that quite frankly is ridiculous.

‘What that will do is there will be so many people in the community that you can’t shelter, that you can’t protect, who are going to get sick and get serious consequences.

‘If you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases they’ll tell you it’s risky and you’ll wind up with many more infections of vulnerable people, which will lead to hospitalizations and deaths.

‘I think we’ve got to look that square in the eye and say it’s nonsense.’

The declaration, which was published on Monday, has since been signed by more than 9,800 medical and public health scientists.

The scientists behind the declaration have argued that those who are not vulnerable to Covid-19 should be allowed to resume life as normal.

They say that better hygiene such as hand-washing and self-isolation for people who are ill should carry on for everyone but social distancing could be done away with.

The scientists argue that as the virus spreads through people who are at a low risk of dying, the population will gradually build immunity that will slow down the spread of Covid-19 in the future.

Deaths continue to trend downward nationally with an average of more than 700 Americans dying per day

The petition, which appears to be aimed at both the US and the UK, has been set up in a bid to try and prevent the drastic lockdown measures that were used in the spring from returning as the weather cools.

Fauci’s comments about herd immunity come as the United States reached its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections in two months.

More than 59,000 cases were reported on Wednesday – a toll not seen since mid-August.

Nineteen states, mostly in the Midwest, have seen record increases in new cases so far in October.

The majority of cases are currently coming from Midwestern states where Covid-19 hospitalizations are also spiking.

Deaths, however, continue to trend downward nationally with an average of more than 700 Americans dying per day.

Fatalities are a lagging indicator and can potentially rise several weeks after cases increase.

The country’s daily death rate is projected to more than triple by mid-January to 2,250, with an overall 395,000 fatalities by February 1 next year, according to a new update of the University of Washington’s widely-cited model.

But if Americans increase their wearing of masks, the February 1 death toll would drop to 316,000, saving 79,000 lives, according to the University’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, whose model has been cited by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Currently, there is no federal mandate to wear a mask, and 17 states do not require them.