Fayemi inaugurates Amotekun, reads riot to criminals

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi on Monday inaugurated the State Security Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, warning criminal-minded elements to stay away from the state or face their waterloo.

The bill setting up the security out was on February 14 passed into law by the Assembly after scaling through rigorous legislative hurdles and it was on March 16 assented into law by Governor Fayemi.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, the State capital, Fayemi said the state henceforth would no longer be a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits and other criminal-minded elements.

No fewer than 400 members of the security outfit were inaugurated at the ceremony.

The Governor said the security outfit was not meant to replace or discredit other traditional security agencies, but to collaborate with and strengthen their operations.

He explained that the formation of the security outfit was a child of necessity aimed to solve and address the various security challenges bedeviling the state and the southwest zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

He said the agency, in the course of carrying out its duty, would safeguard the human rights of the citizens of the state as enshrined in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria adding that all citizens are expected to go about their normal businesses without any fear of intimidation.

According to him: “The precarious security situation we are contending with nationwide has created a palpable fear in the minds of our people, the current challenges of proliferation of small arms and light weapons, kidnapping, assassination, cattle rustling, ritual killing, armed robbery, cultism and youth restiveness are daunting but surmountable.

“For the umpteenth time, I hereby reiterate that Amotekun is not a substitute for any of the existing security agency.

“Amotekun is here to strengthen our general security architecture by collaborating and synergizing with all existing security agencies to ensure security and safety of lives and properties of Ekiti kete using local knowledge and native intelligence.”

While congratulating the corps officers, the Governor enjoined them to shun any act that can tarnish or rubbish the image and purpose of the outfit, charging them to live above board and respect the oath they sworn to.