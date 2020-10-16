Fayemi: my promise to deliver legacy project on course

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has expressed delight that his administration’s promise to deliver key legacy projects to the people is being actualised.

He spoke on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during the opening of the newly-constructed ultra-modern Oja Oba (King’s Market) complex as part of activities marking the second year anniversary of his administration.

The governor said the multi-million naira market was conceived by his administration during his first term, but he couldn’t start construction due to unresolved issues during community consultation with the traditional institution.

He said the ultra-modern market, which was as part of his urban regeneration programmes for the state capital, would boost commercial activities on a large scale and stimulate economic growth in Ekiti State.

Fayemi hailed his predecessor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, for beginning the construction of the market, which he said was at 55 per cent completion when he assumed office on October 16, 2018.

The Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, praised Governor Fayemi for keeping to his promise by completing the market.

The monarch urged the people to take ownership of the facilities, which he said were put in place to bring the touch of modernity to the state and promote economic activities.