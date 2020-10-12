Fayemi, Yahaya, others laud APC’s victory in Ondo guber election

Akeredolu

State PDP urges members to remain calm

The Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election for a second term in office.

Fayemi, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, said Akeredolu’s electoral victory was an attestation to the fact that the electorate would always reward a performing leader and administration with their votes.

The governor also commended the people of Ondo State for their peaceful conduct at the poll, a situation he said, had greatly reduced the pre-election tension in the state in addition to crippling the antics of purveyors of violence.

WHILE Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, has congratulated Akeredolu on his re-election, describing the victory as not only sweet but also one that is well deserved, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), Ismaila Uba Misilli, said: “Akeredolu will use the second mandate to consolidate on the laudable achievements he recorded in his first term.”

ALSO, South-West chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leadership of Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG), have congratulated the governor and members of the ruling party in Ondo State for the victory recorded during the just-concluded governorship election.

In congratulatory messages yesterday, while Zonal Publicity Secretary, South-West APC, Karounwi Oladapo, said the people of Ondo spoke clearly and loudly in a peaceful, credible, and transparent election, Publicity Secretary of ARG, Kunle Famoriyo, extended appreciation on behalf of Yoruba people at home and in the Diaspora to the people of Ondo State over the peaceful conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Peretei Kennedy, has urged the supporters of the party to remain optimistic as the party is set to study the result and take necessary action.

He stated this while addressing newsmen at the residence of the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, in Akure.