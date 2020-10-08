FBI arrest five men over plot to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer was widely criticized for her strict lockdown rules that many said violated the Constitution because it stopped them from being able to work

Five men have been arrested in an FBI raid in Michigan over plots to kidnap and assassinate the state’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer who they believe ‘violated’ the US Constitution this year with tough pandemic lockdown laws.

The five men were taken into custody in a raid on a house in suburban Detroit on Thursday morning.

They have been named as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and 24-year-old Ty Garbin.

Garbin is described as part of the ‘leadership’ in an unnamed militia group that the men were allegedly trying to recruit from to carry out the plot.

The FBI discovered the plot through an informant who is also part of the militia and who they had record meetings and phone calls with the men.

Fox and Croft were the ringleaders, according to the affidavit.

They ‘agreed to unite others in their cause’ to ‘overthrow’ multiple state governments that they believe are violating the US. Constitution’

The Detroit News first shared details of the FBI operation.

It claims some of the men held a meeting with 13 other people where they discussed forming their own ‘self-sufficient’ society in early June.

‘At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the US Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer,’ the FBI affidavit claimed.

The men then tried to recruit members of the Michigan militia group to help, the affidavit claims.

In one phone call that the FBI informant recorded on June 14, Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages including the Governor.

He said they would ‘try the State Government for treason’ and that he would do all of this before the election.

On June 20, the men met at Fox’s store in Grand Rapids. They held a meeting in the basement which was accessed through a trap door, hidden under a rug. Fox then made them all put their cell phones in a box which he took upstairs.

The FBI informant, however, was wearing a wire.

The FBI were seen raiding the property in Detroit on Thursday morning. FBI agents filed their affidavit hours later

Five people were arrested in the early morning raid, that was the result of information an informant who is infiltrated in the militia gave the Feds

At that meeting, the men discussed using ‘Molotov cocktails’ to attack police and take the Capitol Building.

They also discussed meeting again to practice firearms and tactical training.

On June 25, Fox live streamed a video on a closed Facebook group where he ranted about Whitmer, calling her a ‘tyrant b***h’.

He said: ‘I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something. You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.’

On June 28, Fox, his girlfriend, Garbin, Franks and Caserta attended a training exercise in Munich, Michigan, at one of the Militia member’s houses.

Franks left afterwards. Fox, Garbin, Caserta and the informant remained. They were told to leave though if they did not want to participate in the attacks against the government and politicians.

Between July 10-12, the group attended a different training exercise in Wisconsin. They practices shooting and combat drills and, according to the FBI, some of them tried to build IEDs with ‘black powder, balloons, a fuse, and BB’s for shrapnel’.

‘They were faulty and didn’t detonate as planned but the attempted explosions were recorded on video.’

He and the men also discussed their plan over the phone with each other and through texts.

Whitmer was widely criticized for her tough lockdown rules in Michigan earlier this year.

Whitmer was widely condemned in Michigan for enforcing a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. Above, protesters on April 15 storming the state capitol with guns

There were widespread protests in the state by people who said they wanted the right to continue to work, including by some who stormed the state capitol with guns.

Her residence has received security updates in recent weeks.

On Thursday morning, three hours before the FBI announcement, Trump called Whitmer the ‘lockdown queen,’ having previously called her ‘that woman from Michigan.’

He told Fox Business News’ Maria Bartiromo: ‘I won Michigan, which hadn’t been won in decades and decades.

‘And we should win it again because I brought so much business there because she’s the lockup queen.

‘What she’s done to that, that place is horrible. She’s locked it up.

‘She’s got people like living in prison. The courts just overturned her. They said what you’re doing is unconstitutional.’