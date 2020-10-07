FBN Holdings’ sustainability report reinforces nation-building

FBN Holdings Plc, a leading financial holdings company in Nigeria, has reinforced its commitment to leading the agenda for nation-building in line with its corporate responsibility and sustainability (CR&S) goals across the various strategic platforms.

This is contained in its recently-released, 2019 Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) Report, covering sustainable finance and investments; people empowerment; community support; and environmental sustainability.

The CR&S report is an annual report that illustrates the group’s demonstrable stakeholder engagement and unwavering commitment the economic growth.

The report is based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Guidelines, Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBPs), and United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) guidelines.







Over the years, FBNHoldings has demonstrated its commitment to integrating corporate responsibility and sustainability into its business strategies and management processes.

The 2019 CR&S report highlights FBNHoldings’ continuous deepening of its contributions in responsible lending and investments; community support and environmental sustainability through initiatives such as Environmental Social and Governance Management System (ESGMS), and Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness (SPARK).

The ESGMS is a framework consisting of a policy and procedures for screening transactions while SPARK – one of the key initiatives of the Group; is a value-based initiative that encourages stakeholders to be kind and empathic and gets everyone truly busy during the CR&S Week.

The CR&S week is a week dedicated to giving and sharing by all staff and stakeholders of the Group. 2019 marked the third year since its inception. Over 40 million people have been reached; 50,000 lives in eight countries impacted; while there have been partnerships with 50 charities/NGOs.

Expressing his delight at the strides reached by the Group as illustrated in the 2019 CR&S Report, the Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, Mr. UK Eke, said: “Since 1894, our objective of upholding the highest standards in corporate citizenship and creating value for the diverse stakeholder groups we serve has remained unchanged. Notwithstanding the results of our effort in forging a better environment, we still strive to deepen innovative and inclusive financial solutions for our customers, enrich the lives of those in the communities in which we operate, and minimize our environmental impact in line with our goals as a corporate organisation.”