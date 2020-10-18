FBRA calls for collaboration for clean environment

In line with the World Clean Up Day celebration, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) has collaborated with Geocycle of Lafarge Group, Green Janitors, Kids Beach Garden, Recycledge, NESREA and LAWMA to clean up selected environment.

The stakeholders who came together for the purpose of this celebration, has stated creating awareness on the need for collaborative action towards safeguarding the environment from plastic waste.

The clean-up activities which took place at Badagry, Ojo and Bonny Camp, in Lagos, and at Agbowo in Ibadan was aimed at raising awareness within the local communities of the need to collaborate with community collectors to care for the environment.

Speaking, the Executive Secretary FBRA said, over 1,718,338 kilograms of plastic waste have been removed from our environment in two years.

“We will continue to lead this change as well as the adoption of practices and partnerships to advance this important mandate,” he said.

Speaking at the Badagry Cleanup exercise, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria Victoria Uwadoka said at Nestlé, their vision is that none of our packaging, including plastics, ends up in landfills, in oceans, or any waterways.

Other members of the FBRA comprising Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Nestlé Nigeria Plc., Nigerian Breweries Plc., Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited, Guinness Nigeria Plc., Intercontinental Distillers Limited, International Breweries Limited, Tulip Cocoa, Prima Caps and Preforms, DOW Chemicals, Tetrapak West Africa, The LaCasera Company Limited and Engee PET Manufacturing Limited provided incentives and support to reach a maximum number of people and to motivate the community collectors in line with the association’s purpose of enabling a circular economy to improve waste collection, sorting and management.