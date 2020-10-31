fc-bulmaro-boss-explains-importance-of-youth-empowerment-to-national-economic-development

FC Bulmaro Chairperson, Mrs. Ekanem Wushishi believes that Nigerian will witness a significant growth when it begins to develop and empower its youths to become independent and responsible citizens.

She also adds that any country that takes its youth population serious will always have responsible leaders to drive its national growth even in austere times.

Ms. Wushishi, who was at FC Bulmaro’s residential camp in Surulere, Lagos, during the week to ascertain the readiness of the facilities recently acquired and donated to the club by the sponsors, Blaugrana Sports Group International, said sports development has gone beyond assemblying young boys and girls to play or run around, to a scientific venture that needs careful planning.

Explaining why FC Bulmaro has been paying premium attention to the youths, Ms. Wushishi said the club decided to work with their overseas consultants and support partners in youth development programmes to secure a bright future for the country.

She added: “FC Bulmaro have teamed up with overseas experts tonform and build women football teams in all the age categories approved and permitted by FIFA because it is a dependable and reliable platform for the development, growth and support of women football in Nigeria. It is a variable way of contributing to human development and adding value to the society and better the future of the women participants involved.”

She revealed that the club has been going to girls secondary schools in the rural areas to scout for talents who will then be screened and placed in various age group teams. She said the club would soon sign a technical pact with a famous football body to help them in building future stars.

Earlier in a virtual chat with the media, the club’s Barcelona, Spain based consultant, Ms. Abba Ibn Malik, disclosed that FC Bulmaro would have been on tour of Spain, Brazil, Argentina, France and Germany to prepare them for various tournaments to get them attune with modern youth football.

She explained that the focus of the promoters of the club is to create platforms for the youth to grow. “We have also discovered that the world is now embracing more seriously women football and we intend to make our impact felt in this area to be part of great destinies and legendary stories,” Ibn Malik said.