FCT CP To Davido: No Protester was arrested in Abuja on Sunday over EndSARS protest

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, CP Bala Ciroma said on Sunday that protester of EndSARS movement was arrested by policemen in Abuja on Sunday.

Ciroma spoke with Vanguard on the allegation by popular Nigerian artist, Davido that he led EndSARS protesters to Force headquarters and 20 members of the protester were arrested.

The CP said, ” It is a lie. No protester was arrested either at Force headquarters or anywhere in Abuja. We have tried to prevent any confrontation over the protests. I am telling you authoritatively that we didn’t arrest any protester”.

A source at Force headquarters also told Vanguard that there is no record or any protester being arrested or detained.

Vanguard gathered however that earlier on Sunday, at the Unity Fountain, attempts by some EndSARS protesters to converge and March to the Police headquarters was scuttled as anti-riot Police personnelused water canons, to disperse the group and prevented them from assembling.

Furthermore, the road leading to the For e headquarters from the Federal Secretariat was cordoned off by policemen, which made it impossible for any protester to have access to the Police headquarters.