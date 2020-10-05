FCT Minister restates commitment to support NSCDC

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has reiterated commitment to support the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to enhance its operations in the territory.

In a statement signed by Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister said the minister stated this when the new FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Mathias Ohiemi, paid him a courtesy visit on Sunday in Abuja

Bello enjoined the Commandant to leverage on the achievements of his predecessor in the fight against crimes in the territory.

The minister also assured him of a well-established Command which works in perfect synergy with other security agencies in the FCT.

Bello commended the outgoing Commandant, Mr Patrick Ukpan, for his commitment and dedication to duty.

“One of the achievements of Mr Ukpan is the fact that he has been a very committed member of the FCT Security Committee and almost all our interventions, be it a Task Force, in-house security meetings or other brainstorming security sessions he was always there.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the FCTA, we wish you the best in your new assignment and we assure you also that we will give maximum support to the person taking over from you because, at the end of the day, our objectives are all the same.” Bello was quoted as saying in the statement.

Vanguard