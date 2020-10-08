FCT reopens schools October 11

By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has directed the reopening of all public and private schools in the FCT on Sunday, Oct. 11 for 2020/2021 academic session.

Bello, who disclosed this while briefing reporters, explained that boarding schools are to resume on Sunday while day schools would resume on Monday, October 12, 2020.

He said the decision to reopen schools had been probably one of the most painstaking ones the FCT administration had to take as a team.

According to him: “In opening of schools we have to be very careful and conscious of the need to ensure that all the efforts of all of us during the last few months are not in vein.

“Based on the reality on ground as well as the inputs and advice of medical personnel and the guidelines of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) and releases from the Federal Ministry of Education.

“We have come to the conclusion that it is relatively safe for us to open up schools in the FCT base on certain guidelines and conditions which will be release shortly.”

He noted the gathering of young people and children within enclosed environment posed very peculiar challenges that require handling with utmost care caution particularly by the schools and education administrators.

Bello enjoined parents, guardians and stakeholders to compliment efforts of the FCT administration by further creating awareness and sensitisation.