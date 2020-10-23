fct-tasks-residents-on-peaceful-coexistence

FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello

Promises compensations for destroyed vehicles, property

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammadu Musa Bello, has charged residents of Apo Mechanic village, Gudu in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) not to allow external forces to divide them, but strive to live together in peace.

Bello stated this yesterday when he visited the Apo Mechanic Village and Dutse Alhaji in Bwari Council Area of the FCT.

His words: “Don’t allow external forces to divide us.

The ministry is working out a committee to ensure proper collation of vehicles and property destroyed during the #EndSARS protests and adequate compensations will be paid.

The Guardian recalled that the #EndSARS protesters were attacked by hoodlums on Tuesday and Wednesday when they took their protests to the Apo part of the FCT.

The attackers maimed, killed and burnt cars and property, in a mayhem that took security agencies to stop the next day.

He explained that the FCT administration has held a security meeting with stakeholders from across the board to ascertain the level of damages before setting up a committee that would ensure full payments of compensations to victims.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Ramatu Tiijani Aliyu, urged Apo residents to eschew violence and give peace a chance.