fct-youths-deny-harassing-endsars-protesters,-pledge-to-join-peaceful-movement

Agency Reporter

The indigenous Youths of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the auspices of Indigenous People of FCT Youths Representatives, have denied harassing the EndSars protesters, saying instead they are prepared to join and support any peaceful EndSARS protest in the territory.

A spokesperson for the group, Mr Yunusa Yusuf, said at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, that FCT youths have no plan to intimidate or attack any peaceful protesters in the nation’s capital.

Yusuf declared that the group is in support of the good intentions of the EndSARS protests, meant to end injustice and promote good governance in the country.

He, however, noted that the good intentions of the EndSARS protests have been hijacked by hoodlums, who didn’t mean well for the people.

“I want to say that I am not an enemy of the Nigerian youth. You know that as an activist, I stand for justice for the youth.

“I have always led peaceful protests in this country in support of the youths and I will say clearly I have no intention to attack or harass any peaceful protester in the FCT.

“We were in the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP). We gave him a 48-hour ultimatum to get these hoodlums out of the way because they have hijacked the good intentions of those who want justice and good governance for the people.”

Yusuf said, however, that they are against any protest that will deny residents their legitimate businesses and their sources of livelihood.

“If we want to get it right, we cannot be destroying the same Nigeria, which belongs to all of us. We should not throw this country into anarchy.

“If we must get it right, we must strategise and prevent hoodlums from hijacking the protest. I stand with Nigerian youths, who want a better Nigeria. I support Nigerian youths, who want peace in this country, but I will not support any protest that will destroy the country.”

(NAN)