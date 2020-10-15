FCTA invokes COVID-19 guidelines to ban #EndSARS protests in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory has banned protest against police brutality in all parts of Abuja.

Anthony Ogunleye, spokesman to FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello announced the ban in a statement on Thursday.

Ogunleye said the decision to ban the protest was made when the FCT Security Committee met to review the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory with a view to addressing identified challenges.

“The Committee noted with concern that despite the pronouncement by the Inspector General of Police scrapping the FSARS, the #ENDSARS protests continued in parts of the Territory,” Ogunleye said, “The protesters caused inconveniences to law-abiding citizens.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others.

“Clearly all these guidelines were flouted by the protesters.

“Consequently, the Committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street protests, demonstrations and processions will not be allowed anywhere in the FCT.

Nigerians, mostly youths are protesting against brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killing of citizens by police personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) nationwide.

The protest keeps spreading to all states of the country despite the inspector general of police announcing the dissolution of the controversial police SARS unit.

While the protest has been peaceful, government authorities to use security operatives to disperse protesters in different parts of the country.

Multiple protesters said armed thugs attacked at Berger area of Abuja on Wednesday.

During the week-long protests, about 10 persons have been killed in Lagos and Oyo states.

Several others were arrested.

