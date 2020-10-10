Fears as kerosene explosions injure two in Ebonyi

By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Two separate kerosene explosions in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital have inflicted two women with severe burns.

The incident, which involved a 70-year-old woman and a 21-year- old girl have thrown residents into fear and apprehension over the possibility of adulterated kerosene in circulation in the state.

The 70 years old, Mrs. Elizabeth Igwe, resides at 3 Jemeni Street in the capital city while the girl, Miss Chinenye Ezekwenna resides at 40 Jemeni Street.

Narrating her ordeal, Elizabeth said the kerosene exploded when she was refilling her hurricane lamp in the night.

According to her, the suspected adulterated kerosene was purchased by a little boy from a road side vendor.

Miss Chinenye said the kerosene exploded when she poured it on smouldering firewood as she was cooking.

The victim, who said she suffered burns on her legs, arm and jaw, explained that she purchased the suspected adulterated kerosene from a retail shop.

The Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Petroleum, Bassey Chima, promised to get back to our correspondent when contacted.

He however failed to do so at press time despite several reminders sent to him.