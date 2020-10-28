fec-approves-n4.519bn-for-printing-of-exam-papers,-fct-roads

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved N4.519 billion for the award of contract for the printing of examination materials and rehabilitation of road networks within the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

This was disclosed at the end of the 21st FEC virtual meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Briefing State House correspondents, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu explained that N2.9 billion was for the printing of materials for Basic Education Certification Examination, Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

He said, “Today (yesterday), Council approved the award of contract for the printing of examination materials both sensitive and non-sensitive. The contract is worth N2.9 billion.

“It was awarded to a group of eight printers. The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

“As you know because of the recent disturbances (#EndSARS Protests), we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place.”

Also, briefing journalists, the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello said N1.619, 701,391.14 billion contract was approved for the rehabilitation and upgrading of some selected roads in the satellite towns of the FCT.

According to him,” Council approved the sum of N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council. The contract which is for the duration of six months was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nigeria Limited.

“Council also approved a total of N719,407,086.38 for the Kwali Area Council Rural Roads. The contract is in favour of Messrs Sahabi Liman Sons Nig. Ltd for a duration of six months.”

Physically present at the virtual meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno, retd.

Six ministers who were present at the Council Chamber were Finance, Zainab Ahmed, FCT, Mohammed Bello, Defence, Major-General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd), Education, Adamu Adamu, Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and Information, Lai Mohammed.

