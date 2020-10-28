fec-approves-n4.5bn-for-exams-papers,-abuja-township-roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.9 billion the contract for the printing of examination materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, awarded to a group of eight printers.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who spoke to State House correspondents after the meeting, said the materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance Examinations.

“As you know because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place,” Adamu, joined by his colleague in the Ministry of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said.

FEC also approved N1.619, 701, 391.14 contract for rehabilitation and upgrade of some selected roads in the satellite towns of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister, Mohammed Bello, while also addressing newsmen, said the council approved the sum of N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in the Gwagwalada Area Council.

He explained that the contract which is for a duration of six months was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nigeria Limited.

Bello said the FEC also approved a total of N719,407,086.38 for Kwali Area Council Rural Roads which is to be completed within a period of six months.

