FEC Approves Policy on Virtual Engagements for the Public Service.

The federal executive council on Wednesday approved the policy on virtual engagements for the public service.

This was part of the draft policy presented by the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami and the head of the civil service of the federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, at the meeting.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the technical adviser to Mr Pamtami, Femi Adeluyi.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a migration of official meetings from the conventional physical meeting format to virtual platforms.

Much as these changes were welcome, provision was not made for such meetings in the public service rules.

This policy on virtual engagements for the public service was developed to legalise as well as provide the framework and standards within which ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), parastatals, and government-owned companies can use virtual engagements as an administrative procedure in the public service.

The policy aims to institutionalise the use of virtual platforms for effective and efficient service delivery, and encourage remote collaboration among stakeholders, including the private/public sector, individuals and International organisations.

Also, to effectively adopt and deploy digital technology for virtual engagements in order to improve service delivery in the public sector.

It will also enhance learning and manpower development across the various ministries, departments and agencies in order to create a smart workforce; and to improve transparency in government and fight corruption.

Mr Pantami advises MDAs, parastatals and government-owned companies to familiarise themselves with the provisions of the policy and ensure full compliance.

To ensure the inter-operability of technologies adopted for inter-governmental meetings, government institutions at the state and local government levels are also encouraged to adopt the policy.

“The implementation of the policy will improve service delivery in the country and will support in the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria. The policy can also be supported by subsidiary legislation from our regulatory parastatals supervised by the ministry.’’