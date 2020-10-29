fec-okays-n4.5b-for-exam-papers-printing,-fct-rural-roads

Our Reporter

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N4.5 billion for projects in the Ministry of Education and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Council’s virtual meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, approved N2.9 billion for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Education Minister Adamu Adamu, who was accompanied by Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed and their Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, said the contract was awarded to eight printers.

The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE), the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the National Common Entrance Examination (NECO).

Adamu said: “Today, Council approved the award of contract for the printing of examination materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, and the contract is worth N2.9 billion. It was awarded to a group of eight printers.

“The materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and the National Common Entrance.

“As you know, because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations.”