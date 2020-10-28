fed-govt-declares-thursday-public-holiday

By Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

The Federal Government has declared October 29, 2020 as public holiday to mark this year’s Mawlud Nabiyy celebration.

The holiday is in commemoration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola announced the public holiday on behalf of the Federal Government.

He congratulated the Muslim faithful at home and abroad for witnessing this year’s occasion.

The minister enjoined them to imbibe the spirit of love, patience and perseverance, which are the virtues of the Holy Prophet.

A statement by the Director of Press in the ministry, Mohammed Manga, quoted Aregbesola as saying that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

The minister admonished Muslims to follow the teaching of the Holy Qur’an 4: 59, which says: “O you who believe! Obey God and obey the Messenger, and those from among you who are vested with authority; and if you are to dispute among yourselves about anything, refer it to God and the Messenger, if indeed you believe in God and the Last Day. This is the best (for you), and fairest in the end.”