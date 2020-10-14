Fed Govt gives relief materials to 4,597 rainstorm victims

By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

The Federal Government on Tuesday began the distribution of relief materials to 4,597 victims of the recent rainstorm in Kwara State.

The storm affected about eight local governments.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq launched the distribution of the materials put

together by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Beneficiaries of the items are spread across Ilorin West, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Asa, Ifelodun, Moro, Edu and Patigi local governments.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said farmlands worth billions of Naira were submerged in the flood that ravaged parts of Kwara North Senatorial District.

The minister said about 3,844 bags of rice (12.5kg); 3,844 bags of beans (25kg); 3,844 bags of maize (12.5kg); 384 kegs of vegetable oil; 641 cartons of seasoning; 320 cartons of tin tomatoes; 192 bags of salt; 7,000 pieces of mattresses; 7,000 pieces of wax prints; 7,000 pieces of mosquito nets; 7,000 pieces of nylon mats; 7,000 pieces of blankets; 4,500 pieces of ceiling boards; 4,500 bags of cement; 4,500 bundles of roofing sheets; 1,500 packets of zinc nails and 500 bags of 3″ nails were distributed to victims in Kwara Central.