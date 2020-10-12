Fed Govt rallies governor’s support for Water Bill

Yusuf Alli, Abuja

THE Federal Government government has opened talks with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the National Assembly and other stakeholders on the merits of the proposed National Water Resources Bill, Water Resources Minister Suleiman Adamu, said on Sunday.

According to him, a copy of the bill has been sent to the governors, notwithstanding its endorsement by the National Council on Water Resources, comprising all representatives of each state.

Adamu, who said the 12-year-old bill was drafted in 2006 and approved in 2008, explaining it has nothing to do with Rural Grazing Area (RUGA). The minister also said the bill should not be seen as any ill-motive agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said over 95 per cent of the new National Water Resources Bill is made up of existing laws on the water sector.

Adamu, who made the clarifications in a session with reporters in Abuja, said the bill is in line with the international convention which Nigeria subscribed to since 1980.

The minister said the Buhari government was trying to see the bill he inherited through as part of continuity in governance.

He said: “Based on the discussions we have had with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), they have asked for a copy which we have given them. We also gave them copies of all the existing laws on water resources.

“We are engaging all other stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly. I am optimistic that the outcome of these engagements will be positive.”

He added: “There is no hidden agenda behind the bill and it is not about RUGA. This is not Buhari’s bill; it is not about Fulani herdsmen or a RUGA bill. It is for the government to manage water resources in this country.

“The bill has been in the works for 12 years. it went through the House of Representatives without any issue until a few observations were raised in the Senate in 2018 and this year.

“The bill is an amalgam of over 95 per cent of the existing laws in line with the international convention on Integrated Water Resources Management which Nigeria subscribed to in 1980.

“In Nigeria today, there are four enabling laws on water resources. These are Water Resources Act (Decree 101 of 1993); the River Basin Development Authority Act; the National Water Resources Institute Act(1985); and Hydrological Development Agency ( 2002) Act.

“Most countries have one statute on water except Nigeria with fragmented laws. The whole idea of the integrated law is to protect the nation’s land against any water development.

“The bill is to merge all existing laws into one booklet, it is an agglomeration of our laws on water. And over 95% of the provisions in bill are from the existing laws.

“If we don’t get the bill passed, we won’t have a total reform of the water sector. The bill erodes the powers of the minister of Water Resources. If the bill is against me, why am I championing something that will reduce my powers.”

Responding to a question, the minister said: “There is nothing in the bill that says all the lands in the country belong to the Federal Government. The Federal Government does not commandeer land anywhere.

“The bill also says every citizen has the right to use water. As a professional ministry, it is our responsibility to monitor the use of surface water and ground water. Today, a lot of ground water is polluted.

“We cannot be an exception in the international community. There is nothing like infringing on the rights of Nigerians in this bill. But we will provide national guidelines on water resources.”

Adamu pleaded with Nigerians to support the bill and allow it to scale through.

He said: “Let us think of our country instead of sentiments. If we reduce everything into politics, we cannot make progress. The bill is in the best interest of Nigerians.”