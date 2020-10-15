Fed Govt team meets Borno stakeholders on how to end Boko Haram

Blessing Olaifa, Abuja

THE Federal Government on Wednesday began a stakeholders’ engagement to end security challenges in the land.

It sought an end to killings by Boko Haram insurgents and other groups undermining the nation’s peace and security.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, who kick-started a national summit on security in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, expressed the determination of the government to ensure that Nigerians become safe in any part of the country.

He urged Nigerians, particularly Borno State residents, to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its efforts at ending insurgency, which has made lives unbearable for ordinary Nigerians.

A statement by the Director of Press in the Interior Ministry, Mohammed Manga, quoted Aregbesola as saying the President and members of his Cabinet were pained by the hardship security challenges were causing the citizenry.

The statement said Aregbesola spoke on the topic: The People as the Cornerstone of Security.

The minister said the summit was organised to tap from the wealth of experiences of the Kanem Borno Empire, which secured it for 1,200 years, more than the Byzantine Empire or the Holy Roman Empire.

According to him, President Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) are pained by the hardship Nigerians are passing through due to the security challenges in some parts of the country and are determined to do whatever is necessary to end the activities of marauders.

He said: “Enough is enough.”

Aregbesola, who said the Federal Government had renewed its stand to do whatever is necessary to stamp out insecurity from any part of the country, assured that the challenges Nigerians face currently are surmountable.

“Some nations have faced them before and have come out victorious. We are going to do the same, and nothing is going to stop us. But to be able to win, we need the support of the people.

“We must understand that the defence and security architectural complex is a pyramid. Sitting on the top is the military, followed by the police; next are the other security agencies, and at the base, carrying and supporting the complex, are the people who are the security-agencies-at-large,” he said.

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum assured all that his administration and residents of the state would continue to support the efforts of the Federal Government to restore peace and security in the state.

He thanked the Federal Government for liberating a substantial part of the state and the Northeast from insurgents.

The governor added that some time ago, 23 of the 27 local government areas in the state were under the control of the insurgents, but that the situation had changed with Federal Government’s help.