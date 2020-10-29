fed-govt-to-check-digital-threats-with-2020-cyber-policy

John Ofikhenua, Abuja

THE Federal Government will soon unveil the National Cyber Ssecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2020 to check digital threats and enhance national security.

The measure is expected to drive the nation’s economic growth.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), announced this on Wednesday in his keynote address at the validation workshop in Abuja.

He said the government had been proactive to develop policies aimed at checking the threats from cyberspace uses.

Monguno, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Aliyu Ganda Mohammed, said his office inaugurated a multi-stakeholders’ committee on September 10, 2020, to review the NCPS 2014.

The NSA noted that the review would strengthen existing cyber policy, which would be reviewed every five years.

“There is no gainsaying that cyberspace has become an engine for the enhancement of Nigeria’s national security, economic transformation and national development,” he said.

According to him, the sophistication of cyberspace comes with inherent challenges.

“The threats posed by cyber terrorists and the use of the internet have brought social media circulation of hate speech and seditious messages. It is almost impossible to overstate the challenges,” Monguno said.

The NSA recalled how the social media escalated the #EndSARS protest in the last few weeks, saying: “We are witnesses to the escalation in the use of social media to disseminate subversive contents to incite violence and heightened tension, causing unrest and sparking widespread looting and destruction across the country.”