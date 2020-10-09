‘Fed Govt yet to reimburse Katsina’s N10b’ 

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

THE Federal Government is yet to reimburse Katsina State Government’s N10 billion for the rehabilitation of Deyi-Tunye- Kara road and the Malumfashi Township /Dual Carriage road projects.

Commissioner for Works and Housing Tasi’u Dandagoro, told reporters at the Government House, that the projects were initiated and financed by the Katsina State Government.

“We have already tabled the issue before the Federal Ministry of Works and are still awaiting the reimbursement up till now’’

Dandagoro said that the state has spent N61 billion on various infrastructural projects including road rehabilitation, upgrading and reconstruction

He gave a breakdown of the expenditures to include: N7.1b on inherited road projects, N42.31b on the double surfacing of the roads to make them durable and N13.1 billion on rehabilitation and upgrading of several earmarked road projects.

He also listed 13 inherited projects completed by the Masari-led government to include: the Dandume-Kadisau-Daudawa road, Marabar Sayaya-Sayaya-Mazoji road, Eka-Kadandani-Kuraye-Yargamji road and Dankaba-Abdallawa-Jifatu road.