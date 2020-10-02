Federal Government Directs All Schools In Nigeria To Reopen

The federal government, through the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has directed all schools in Nigeria to reopen.

Malam Adamu made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, advising all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force on COVID-19, as they reopen.

According to the minister, all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”

Recall that many states including Lagos, Oyo, Kano, Ebonyi, Enugu and others, have since announced dates for the reopening of their schools.

The federal government had ordered the closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in March.

More updates later…

