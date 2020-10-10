World News Federal Judge Blocks Texas Governor’s Move to Limit Ballot Drop-Off Sites By Bryan Pietsch 5 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 0 Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered that counties in the state be limited to one site each. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments