federal-poly-mubi-re-opens-october-26

The Management of Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, has fixed October 26 for the resumption of academic activities.

A statement by Medan Ndodi, the polytechnic’s Director, Resources and Academic, on Wednesday in Yola, said the academic calendar was approved during an emergency meeting of the school’s academic board, held on Monday.

“In line with the Academic Board meeting, it approved and fixed Monday 26, October, 2020 for the full resumption of all staff and Students.

“The institution management is hereby directing all returning students to come along with washable face masks and hand sanitiser as directed by the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19,’’ Mr Ndodi said.

He said that the meeting also reviewed the 2019/2020 academic calendar which was interrupted by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mr Ndodi said that examinations for the first and third semesters would start from November 2 to November 28, 2020.

“In the same vein, staff and students are implored to obey and respect all COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a free and healthy campus environment,” he added.

(NAN)