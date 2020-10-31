felicity-huffman-shops-for-a-new-car-while-fellow-college-bribery-schemer-lori-loughlin-begins-jail

Desperate Housewives’ actor Felicity Huffman was spotted shopping for a new car on Friday as she looks to put her involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal firmly in the rear view mirror.

Huffman, 57, was seen purchasing a brand new black Tesla at a showroom in California.

She appeared to want to keep a low profile as she went to the car showroom in sunglasses and a face mask as she picked up the keys to her new ride.

The purchase comes days after it was revealed that she has now completed her probation and is officially a free woman.

She served nearly two weeks behind bars late last year at a federal lockup in Dublin, California after she admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone correct her daughter’s entrance exam answers.

Desperate Housewives’ actor Felicity Huffman was seen buying a new car Friday

Huffman checked out the trunk of the car before being given the keys

Before driving off the forecourt Huffman had to sign some final pieces of paperwork

It’s not clear what model of Tesla Huffman was purchasing however the cheapest is $32,000

Huffman gave the vehicle a look over to make sure everything was in perfect condition

Huffman decided to make the purchase to celebrate her completing probation in the college admissions scandal

It was time to charge the electric car for a final time before driving away

One of the car saleswomen explained to Huffman how to use the electric charging station

Loughlin is reported to have gone to FCI Dublin, where Felicity Huffman served her sentence

Meanwhile, Full House actor Lori Loughlin reported to the same California prison to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal, authorities said Friday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.

‘The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020. The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds,’ prosecutors said in a statement.

Under the Bureau of Prisons’ coronavirus protocols, Loughlin will be screened and tested for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days.

The low-security prison in Northern California houses 874 inmates and had two positive coronavirus cases among inmates federal statistics show.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Prosecutors said Giannulli didn’t report to prison with Loughlin on Friday.

The couple’s daughters are said to be preparing for a ‘hard holiday season this year’ with their mother in jail, according to E!Online.

‘The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off. It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it’s still devastating to see their mom go,’ a source said.

‘Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year.’

Lori with the couple’s daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella. She reported to a prison in California to start her two month sentence for her role in the college bribery scheme on Friday

‘Lori said goodbye to Mossimo and was accompanied by her lawyer to prison,’ a source said to E. ‘She was very nervous but she wanted to go first and get it over with. It’s been hanging over her head for so long. She is hopeful that she can be home for the holidays and put this behind her.’

Plea deals worked out with the celebrity couple call for Loughlin to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service.

The famous couple’s sentencing came three months after they reversed course and admitted to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has laid bare the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their kids into elite universities.

They are among nearly 30 prominent parents to plead guilty in the case, which federal prosecutors dubbed ‘Operation Varsity Blues.’

Actor Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were ‘legitimate donations’

It uncovered hefty bribes to get undeserving kids into college with rigged test scores or fake athletic credentials.

Loughlin and Giannulli had insisted for more than a year that they believed their payments were ‘legitimate donations’ and accused prosecutors of hiding crucial evidence that could prove the couple’s innocence because it would undermine their case.

The case shattered the clean image of Loughlin, who gained fame for her role as the wholesome Aunt Becky in the sitcom ‘Full House’ that ran from the late 1980s to mid-1990s, and later became queen of the Hallmark channel with her holiday movies and the series ‘When Calls the Heart.’

Prosecutors said Giannulli deserved a tougher sentence because he was ‘the more active participant in the scheme,’ while Loughlin ‘took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.’

The couple funneled money through a sham charity operated by Rick Singer — the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme — to get their two daughters into USC as crew recruits, even though neither was a rower, authorities said. Singer, who has also pleaded guilty, was expected to testify against them if they had gone to trial.

Investigators had recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked with Singer to get their daughters into USC with fake athletic profiles depicting them as star rowers.

In one email, Singer told Loughlin and Giannulli he needed a picture of their older daughter on a rowing machine in workout clothes ‘like a real athlete.’

Prosecutors said the couple allowed the girls ‘to become complicit in crime,’ instructing them to pose on rowing machines for photos and warning their younger daughter not too say too much to her high school counselor to avoid getting caught.